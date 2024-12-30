This Just In: Episode 29

Episode 29 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 30th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Suicide Puppets - Piggy [Metal]

S#arpie - All of It [Indie Rock]

Solid Goold - I Can See You Clearly [Indie Rock / Indie Pop]

Joann Fabrix - Never Forever [Experimental Pop]

more eaze & claire rousay - limelight, illegally [Experimental / Electro-Folk]

Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim and Joey Chang - At First When I Appeard [Experimental Jazz]

FiloSofía - El Trufero [World / Latin]

Randal Despommier - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat [Jazz]

Northern Sky - Stolen Kisses [Indie Pop]

Royal Gigolos, Kosmonova, TeCay - Way To You (Extended Mix) [Electronic / Dance]

Mason Kelly - Troll [R&B]

The Salmon - Shakespeare [Reggae / World]

San Nicolas - Echo [Electronic / Trance]

