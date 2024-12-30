This Just In: Episode 29

Episode 29 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 30th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Suicide Puppets - Piggy [Metal]
S#arpie - All of It [Indie Rock]
Solid Goold - I Can See You Clearly [Indie Rock / Indie Pop]
Joann Fabrix - Never Forever [Experimental Pop]
more eaze & claire rousay - limelight, illegally [Experimental / Electro-Folk]
Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim and Joey Chang - At First When I Appeard [Experimental Jazz]
FiloSofía - El Trufero [World / Latin]
Randal Despommier - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat [Jazz]
Northern Sky - Stolen Kisses [Indie Pop]
Royal Gigolos, Kosmonova, TeCay - Way To You (Extended Mix) [Electronic / Dance]
Mason Kelly - Troll [R&B]
The Salmon - Shakespeare [Reggae / World]
San Nicolas - Echo [Electronic / Trance]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.