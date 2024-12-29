"SPIRITS REJOICE" 2024 Favorites & Tribute To Barre Phillips

On Tuesday, December 31, WHFR's SPIRITS REJOICE program will extend to six hours to say goodbye to the year 2024. Between the hours of 4-10pm EST, we will feature the program's favorite jazz and free improv recordings of 2024 and, unfortunately, say goodbye in tribute to the late great bassist BARRE PHILLIPS.

Mr. Philiips just passed away at the age of 90. He is known for his brilliantly creative approach to the double bass, quite often in solo and duo contexts. His work as a leader as well as in collaboration with many of the great free improvisers of the world will be featured in this special edition of Spirits Rejoice. We will also explore some of the fine jazz and free improv recordings of 2024 in retrospect, as we head into the year 2025.

SPIRITS REJOICE is heard weekly on Tuesdays via 89.3 FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm