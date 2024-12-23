All of us here at WHFR wish you the very best during this holiday season. Many of your favorite WHFR personalities will once again gather around the studio this season to record special Winter Season Celebration programming, celebrating a variety of holidays that fall into these cold months, including Kwanzaa, Chanukah, Christmas, New Year, and other winter holidays. There will be lots of wonderful independent music that you may have never heard before, plus alternative versions of your favorite traditional holiday songs.

Christmas Eve's on-air holiday festivities will begin on December 24th with a special Christmas-themed edition of Radio Vault and continue with our Winter Season Celebration Recordings starting at 1:00. The Winter Season Celebration shows will run through the night of 25th, with regular programming resuming on Thursday, December 26th, at 10:00am.

So light up the Christmas tree, throw an extra log into the fireplace, prepare your hot chocolate, and enjoy the holiday spirit while listening to our Winter Season Celebration programming on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 2024, right here on WHFR.

Radio Vault & Sunday Night Mysteries Holiday Shows

Most Radio Vault and WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries programs during December feature a holiday-themed episodes and this year, we have more variety than ever before.

How many times did Jack Benny go Christmas shopping and drive the store clerk crazy (played by Mel Blanc - the voice of Bugs Bunny)? Turns out quite a few times, and each year it was different, starting in the early 1940s through the mid 1950s.

There were also holiday-themed dramas including some radio scripts adapted from movies like "Miracle on 34th Street," "A Christmas Carol" and others. Lead roles are often played by the same actors who were in the film versions.

We'll also have some New Years programs and some "best of" shows selected from the past year:

For comedy, variety and light drama, Radio Vault is heard every Tuesday between 10AM and 1PM ET.

For Suspense, detectives and drama, WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries airs from 9PM - 12 Midnight ET.

If you miss a Radio Vault installment, you can also now hear podcast version: https://whfr.fm/podcast/radio-vault