This Just In: Episode 28

Episode 28 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 23rd, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Steve Davis - We See [Jazz]

Gary Williamson Trio - Windows [Jazz]

The Bad Plus - French Horns [Jazz]

Sam Amidon - Friends and Neighbors [Alternative Folk]

Jonathan Roy - Waiting For A Call [Indie / Alternative]

David Kushner - Empty Bench [Alternative Pop]

The Letter E - Goodbye [Indie Rock / Instrumental]

Julien Baker & TORRES - Sugar in the Tank [Country]

Two Shell - Magic Powers [Electronic]

Francis Michaud - Charnel [Pop / World]

Arturo Sandoval - My Funny Valentine [Jazz / World]

Farazi - Yanlış [Hip Hop Instrumental / World]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.