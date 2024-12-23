This Just In: Episode 28

Episode 28 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 23rd, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Steve Davis - We See [Jazz]
Gary Williamson Trio - Windows [Jazz]
The Bad Plus - French Horns [Jazz]
Sam Amidon - Friends and Neighbors [Alternative Folk]
Jonathan Roy - Waiting For A Call [Indie / Alternative]
David Kushner - Empty Bench [Alternative Pop]
The Letter E - Goodbye [Indie Rock / Instrumental]
Julien Baker & TORRES - Sugar in the Tank [Country]
Two Shell - Magic Powers [Electronic]
Francis Michaud - Charnel [Pop / World]
Arturo Sandoval - My Funny Valentine [Jazz / World]
Farazi - Yanlış [Hip Hop Instrumental / World]
