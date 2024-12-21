Holiday Specialty Shows: Sunday, December 22nd

Hotwax Radio

The White Rabbit and Hotwax Radio invites you to enjoy an exclusive Christmas celebration show on Sunday, December 22nd, starting at 7:00pm.

Take a deep dive down the rabbit hole and let the White Rabbit awaken your festive spirit.

Chase away all that humbug with songs, sounds, and good rollicking fun!

Don’t be late!

WHFR PRESENTS: SPIRITS REJOICE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

WHFR's SPIRITS REJOICE Radio Program will not air in its regular time slot on Christmas Eve, but will present its annual holiday show on Sunday, December 22, from 4:00-7:00pm EST, on the WHFR PRESENTS Radio Program.

Feel and hear the sounds of spirit, peace and love via the jazz and improvised music idiom with artists such as Pharoah Sanders (pictured above), John Coltrane, Bill Evans and many others as they help create a special aura for the holidays.

Happy Holidays to all and remember to smile upon your brothers and sisters of the world.

New (Old) Phillip Marlowe Holiday Show on WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries

This classic 1947 detective episode DIDN'T EXIST before our friends at Project Audion recreated it from the script! Their production came to life just this past week.

That, plus during our first hour, a little heard Suspense episode (from much later in 1961) will be heard...but we're just getting started:

In addition we'll feature the Orson Welles Campbell Playhouse production of "A Christmas Carol" starring Lionel Barrymore (Drew's great uncle) as Scrooge (from his original film role).

We'll also feature "The Plot to Overthrow Christmas" from legendary radio writer Norman Corwin, narrated by Orson Welles.

This all happens during our 12/22 WHFR Sunday Night Mysteries show...9PM ET until 12 Midnight, broadcasting at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit, and streaming everywhere via whfr.fm.