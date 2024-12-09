This Just In: Episode 26

Episode 26 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 9th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Super Monster Party - Altered Beast [Rock]

Becky and the Birds - To trust you [Dream-Pop / Electronic]

Dub Spencer and Trance Hill - Bluster (Gaudi Remix) [Dub Style / Electronic]

Primal Code - Totem [Metal]

Super Monster Party ft. Ty Christian - One Winged Angel [Rock]

Kill Birds - Behind [Alternative / Indie Rock]

Philipp Greter - Greter than Dub [Dub Style / Electronic]

Anatrix - Quantum Singularity (Automata Remix) [Industrial / Electronic]

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Blood Sweat & Tears [Soundtrack]

Super Monster Party - Castlevania [Rock]

MUNYA and Kainalu - Don't Go Away [Indie Rock]

Rustage ft. Connor Quest! - Prime (Optimus Prime) [Nerdcore Hip Hop / Electro-Pop]

