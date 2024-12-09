This Just In: Episode 26

Episode 26 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 9th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Super Monster Party - Altered Beast [Rock]
Becky and the Birds - To trust you [Dream-Pop / Electronic]
Dub Spencer and Trance Hill - Bluster (Gaudi Remix) [Dub Style / Electronic]
Primal Code - Totem [Metal]
Super Monster Party ft. Ty Christian - One Winged Angel [Rock]
Kill Birds - Behind [Alternative / Indie Rock]
Philipp Greter - Greter than Dub [Dub Style / Electronic]
Anatrix - Quantum Singularity (Automata Remix) [Industrial / Electronic]
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Blood Sweat & Tears [Soundtrack]
Super Monster Party - Castlevania [Rock]
MUNYA and Kainalu - Don't Go Away [Indie Rock]
Rustage ft. Connor Quest! - Prime (Optimus Prime) [Nerdcore Hip Hop / Electro-Pop]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.