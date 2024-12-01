This Just In: Episode 25

Episode 25 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs December 2nd, 2024.

This week's playlist:

The Dream Letters - The Next Storm [Local Indie Rock]

Polaroid Fade - Bliss [Indie Rock]

Sub-T - Unearthly [Indie Rock]

Jake Bugg - Never Said Goodbye [Indie Rock]

Aubory Bugg - bottom of the bottle [Singer-Songwriter]

Warren Haynes - You Ain't Above Me [Blues / Rock]

Coleman Mellett - Everymornin' [Jazz / Singer-Songwriter]

Bruce Brubaker - Failing Light [Ambient / Classical]

clipping. - Keep Pushing [Hip Hop / Electronic]

Honey Made - Vibin [Soul]

Charles "Wigg" Walker - (Feels Like) Things Are Comin' Our Way [R&B / Soul]

Bennett Wood - For All We Know [Jazz]

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Song Of The Lake [Indie Rock]

CultJam - Come My Way [R&B]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.