This Just In: Episode 24

Episode 24 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs November 18th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Ben Sidran - Ever Since The World Ended [Vocal Jazz / Blues]

Cage Willis - Wonderin' Why [Southern Rock]

Mark Winters - Boundary Layer [Indie Rock]

HONEYMOAN - Riff Before Work [Indie Rock / Pop]

Mariaa Siga - Wama [World]

Jenny Owen Youngs - Someone's Ex [Folk]

The Coronas ft. Gabrielle Aplin - That's Exactly What Love Is [Indie Rock]

Z Berg ft. Keith Carradine - Love Hurts [Soundtrack / Contemporary Folk]

Librarians With Hickeys - Hello Operator [Indie Rock]

UTO - 2MOONS [Alt Pop]

Waking April - Rules [Electro Pop]

Exstra & MØØNE - All I'll Ever Know [Electronic]

King Bee & The Stingers - Take Me To The River [Live Blues]

49 Winchester - Traveling Band [Country]

Kea - We Made It Thru [RnB]

