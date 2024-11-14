WHFR Remembers Two Departed Giants Of Jazz

The jazz world has recently lost many of its elder statesmen in the music. Benny Golson and Quincy Jones are recent losses and now we mourn the loss of the great drummer ROY HAYNES and alto saxophonist LOU DONALDSON.

On Sunday, November 17, Terence Tyson will salute both of these artists on the Play It By Ear program from 10:00am-1:00pm. Then, on Tuesday, November 19, Pat Frisco will air a six-hour feature on ROY HAYNES during the Spirits Rejoice radio program from 4:00pm-10:00pm EST.

Both of these giants of jazz began their recorded careers in the late-1940s/early-1950s and continued strong through 2018. LOU DONALDSON started his career in the early '50s playing bebop with the bands of Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey and Milt Jackson, continuing into the '60s and beyond with a soulful approach to the music. ROY HAYNES' career began In the late '40s with saxophone giants Lester Young and Charlie Parker, going on to propel groups in many styles and approaches to jazz such as bebop and free jazz.

The world lost LOU on November 9 at the age of 98 and ROY on November 12 at the age of 99. Tune in this coming Sunday and Tuesday for deep dives into the careers of these two giants of the music via WHFR Radio at 89.3fm and on the worldwide web at whfr.fm.