Remembering The Blues: "Ambassador of the Blues: Life Celebration of Steve Soviak"

On November 3rd, 2024, the "Ambassador of the Blues: Life Celebration of Steve Soviak" took place at the Token Lounge, in Westland. Many great Blues Musicians were "Keeping The Blues Alive" here, in Michigan, in appreciation for this Man's great love and dedication to Local Area Blues Music.

This fantastic concert lineup opened with solo-acoustic guitar musical performances by Howard Glazer and Leonardo Gianola. Big Daddy Fox followed the acoustic sets with a set of electric guitar-accompanied soulful vocals. Laith Al-Saadi followed with his guitar and voice.

Next, "Detroit's Queen of Blues", Thornetta Davis hit the stage with a beautiful, royal performance befitting the wonderful Blues loving audience gathered together for this celebration of life. Larry McCray then delivered a powerful, heartfelt set and was joined by his son, Bleau McCray-Morel, on guitar for one song.

The four headliners were backed by the members of the award-winning band, "Detroit Blu", with Christopher Leigh on guitar, Donny Burton on drums, Fred Crandal on harmonica, Duane Larkin on bass, and Greg Kobe on keys.

The "All Star Finale" brought many a tear to conclude this memorable night's tribute to a man whose life brought so many Blues Enthusiasts together. The M/C, Karen Efaw, recalled how Steve helped in building the Blues Community in Michigan by bringing Blues Artists' lives together. Many of Steve Soviak's Friends and associates spoke about his life and good friendship. CONTINUED...

Steve started bringing Blues to the Northern Michigan Community in the 2000s, where he helped establish the "Mid-North Michigan Blues Society" with his service of organizing concerts, jam sessions, and blues events.

He was a past President of the "Detroit Blues Society". He also spent many years as a DJ, spinning at Detroit clubs and on radio broadcasts, over the mic for the "Blues Society Radio Network" and "Festival Radio" internet programs. Steve founded the "Blues Society Radio Network" with his partner, "Chris Natho (who) established the Ambassador of the Blues Award, which was presented to Steve posthumously during the concert." "Quick to smile, quick with a joke, and boy, could he tell a story! Steve knew everyone in the blues world, and they all loved him. I am proud to continue building on what he and I started. His legacy will live on." ~ Chris Natho aka Christopher Leigh, president of the Mid-North Michigan Blues Society.

Many of these artists who performed at this event have been guests on 89.3FM and have had their music heard on #whfrfmradio. Steve had, on countless occasions, brought new talent into the studios to perform live~on~air. He assisted in helping with many of the WHFR Radiothons and yearly fundraising events which support our WHFR-FM nonprofit, Henry Ford College Radio, station's operating costs.

This "Ambassador of the Blues: Life Celebration of Steve Soviak" event, which brought so many Blues Lovers together, was organized by many of his Blues friends. His Blues presence will be greatly missed!

Steve Soviak ~ April 27, 1953 ~ August 24, 2024 "Plant a tree"

Token Lounge, 11-03-2024, left to right:

Thornetta Davis

Big Daddy Fox

Christopher Leigh

Howard Glazer

Laith Al-Saddi Larry McCray Big Daddy Fox

Larry McCray

Leonardo