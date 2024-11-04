This Just In: Episode 22

Episode 22 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs November 4th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse - Satisfy Your Queen [Blues Rock]

Oz Noy & Andrew Synowiec - Kuffle Shuffle [Blues / Jazz]

West of Texas - I Can Almost Taste The Whiskey [Country]

Alice Wallace - Fireflies [Country]

Jean Wilson and Friends - One Note Samba [Local / Vocal Jazz]

Zy The Way - Agile 還 [Jazz / World]

Seafarers - Melissa [Contemporary Folk]

Ben Walker - Railway Train [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]

Tension Splash - Breathe [Local / Hard Rock]

Somebody's Hero - Luck Runs Out [Hardcore / Metal]

Collin Sherman - Blue Kilter [Jazz]

Tracy Yang Jazz Orchestra - Melting Arctic [Jazz]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.