This Just In: Episode 21

Episode 21 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs October 28th, 2024. This week it's a spotlight on 3 albums from the gaming company Atlus, celebrating their 35th Anniversary with new soundtrack releases. We play from Persona 3 Reload, the new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio, and the special edition Atlus 35th All-Time Best Soundtrack.

This week's playlist:

Azumi Takahashi and Lotus Juice - It's Going Down Now [Soundtrack/Hip-Hop/Jazz]

Shoji Meguro - Time To Make History [Soundtrack/Indie Rock]

Shoji Meguro - Prelude To A Heroic Tale [Soundtrack/Classical]

Azumi Takahashi and Lotus Juice - Full Moon Full Life [Soundtrack/Indie Rock]

Shoji Meguro - Warriors In Valour [Soundtrack/Classical]

Ryota Kozuka - Battle - b2 [Soundtrack/Electronic/Rock]

Azumi Takahashi and Lotus Juice - Changing Seasons -Reload- [Soundtrack/Pop]

Tsukasa Masuko - 3D Center -2024 ver.- [Soundtrack/Jazz]

Benjamin Franklin / Teppei Kobayashi - Gonna be here [Soundtrack/Indie Rock]

Shoji Meguro - Formidable Foe [Soundtrack/Classical]

Azumi Takahashi - When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars -Reload- [Soundtrack/Indie Pop]

Lyn - The Whims of Fate (ATLUS Kogawa Remix) [Soundtrack/Electronic/Jazz]

Lyn - Life Will Change [Soundtrack/Indie Rock]

Lotus Juice - Iwatodai Dorm -Reload- [Soundtrack/Jazz/Hip Hop]

Shoji Meguro - Warriors In Arms - [Soundtrack/Classical]

Azumi Takahashi and Lotus Juice - Color Your Night [Soundtrack/Jazz/Hip Hop]

