This Just In: Episode 20

Episode 20 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs October 21st, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Shemekia Copeland ft. Alejandro Escovedo - Is There Anybody Up There [Blues / Rock]

TASHEENO - Tambazo [World _ Electronic]

Chris Cohen - Physical Address [Indie Rock]

Ben Kono Group - Across The Pond [Jazz / Classical]

Screaming Orphans ft. John Reynolds - John I Love You [Folk Pop / World]

Incognito Theory - Forsaken Me [Metal]

Wesley Dean ft. Sarah Buxton - Don’t Look Back [Americana]

Remi Wolf - Cherries And Cream [Indie Pop]

Beware Wolves - Medicine Man [Folk]

Nathaniel Rateliff - Don't Come Around Here No More [Soundtrack / Folk]

Angélique Kidjo ft. Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight To My Soul [R&B / Soul]

The Po' Ramblin' Boys - I'm Still a Fool for You [Bluegrass]

Aldrich Benson - 14 Trains [Blues]

DNCS - Akritas (Original Mix) [Electronic]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.