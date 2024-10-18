Our Hallowe’en Scare-a-thon continues all month as we hear the cream of the crop of mysteries and spook shows – some for the first time ever – both from the Archive and important people to the world of Radio Drama.



SUSPENSE – Hear many hand picked shows from the legendary series that aired for 20 years on CBS Radio – including a major audio upgrade to Vincent Price and Ida Lupino’s appearance in “Fugue in C Minor. “This is an eerie story of a widowed man who has built a huge pipe organ in his home and his kids think he murdered the mom and hid her in the pipes.



The HERMIT’S CAVE originated on Detroit’s WJR, before moving to the west coast. The Hermit was one of the most evil sounding hosts. He narrates “Hanson’s Ghost” and others from 1944.



We’ll also hear many episodes of INNER SANCTUM, the legendary spook show with a host who makes bad puns. The original host, Raymond Edward Johnson (who passed away many years ago) was a frequent guest at the Friends of Old-Time Radio conventions in NJ (attended every year by your Sunday Night Mysteries host).



LIGHTS OUT (EVERYBODY): We are featuring many episodes of various versions of this legendary series, including the very first episode. No copies exist (except in script form). It has however, just been recreated this year by a group of professional voice actors. They are known as Project Audion. WHFR has been given permission to re-broadcast their production of “Burial Services”, not heard since 1936. When first broadcast, NBC received so many complaints that it was never aired again…until now (Don’t worry, it’s tame by todays standards!). Dim the lights and tune in if you dare.



WHFR’S SUNDAY NGHT MYSTERIES comes your way (surprise!) Sunday nights from 9:00pm - midnight for three solid hours… stream on whfr.fm or listen at 89.3 on your FM dial in the Dearborn-Detroit area.