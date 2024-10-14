This Just In: Episode 19

Episode 19 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs October 14th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Lambrini Girls - Body Of Mine [Punk]

ASHRR - Please Don't Stop The Rain [Indie Rock]

7xvethegenius - A Lesson [Hip Hop]

Skeleten - Love Enemy [Electro]

John Davis - Wildfire Love [Alt Rock]

Scarlet Rain - Detonate [Hard Rock]

Carl Clarks - Frequency [Techno]

Pearl & The Oysters - Together, Alone [Indie Rock]

Hello Mary - Float [Alt Rock]

Kinobe - It's Only A Dream [Electronic / Chill]

Bonnie Trash - Kisses Goodbye [Alt Rock]

ISTA - MEGAWATT ! ! ! ! [Indie Rock]

The Alien Brainchild Project - What Time Is Love? (Ross Bohlen 3a.m. Remix) [Techno]

MaLLy & Last Word - Dreaming [Hip Hop]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.