This Just In: Episode 18

Episode 18 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs October 7th, 2024. This week it's a downtempo/ambient spotlight show!
This week's playlist:
Nala Sinephro - Continuum 1 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]
Nala Sinephro - Continuum 5 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]
Nala Sinephro - Continuum 9 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]
Umberto - Spoonwood [Ambient / Electronic]
Umberto - Empty Shell [Ambient / Electronic]
Umberto - October [Ambient / Electronic]
Umberto - Dying Honey & Linden [Ambient / Electronic]
Chrystabell and David Lynch - You Know The Rest [Alt Pop / Experimental]
Chrystabell and David Lynch - Two Lovers Kiss [Alt Pop / Experimental]
Chrystabell and David Lynch - The Answers to the Questions [Alt Pop / Experimental]
Chrystabell and David Lynch - Dance of Light [Alt Pop / Experimental]
Evan Chapman - Reveries [Ambient / Electronic]
Evan Chapman - Wounds [Ambient / Electronic]
