This Just In: Episode 18

Episode 18 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs October 7th, 2024. This week it's a downtempo/ambient spotlight show!

This week's playlist:

Nala Sinephro - Continuum 1 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]

Nala Sinephro - Continuum 5 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]

Nala Sinephro - Continuum 9 [Ambient / Experimental Jazz]

Umberto - Spoonwood [Ambient / Electronic]

Umberto - Empty Shell [Ambient / Electronic]

Umberto - October [Ambient / Electronic]

Umberto - Dying Honey & Linden [Ambient / Electronic]

Chrystabell and David Lynch - You Know The Rest [Alt Pop / Experimental]

Chrystabell and David Lynch - Two Lovers Kiss [Alt Pop / Experimental]

Chrystabell and David Lynch - The Answers to the Questions [Alt Pop / Experimental]

Chrystabell and David Lynch - Dance of Light [Alt Pop / Experimental]

Evan Chapman - Reveries [Ambient / Electronic]

Evan Chapman - Wounds [Ambient / Electronic]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.