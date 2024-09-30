This Just In: Episode 17

Episode 17 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs September 30th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Unto Others - Raigeki [Metal / Post-Punk / Goth]

Chain Code - A New Face [Prog-Rock / Psychedelic]

Sarah Hanahan - Resonance [Jazz]

Wind Rose - The Great Feast Underground [Power Metal]

Turbokill - Wings Of The Thunder Hawk [Power Metal]

Charlotte Wessels - Chasing Sunsets [Symphonic Metal]

Aaron Parks - Flyways [Jazz]

Jesse Royal & Zion I Kings - Love That Don't Change [Reggae]

Sam Blasucci - Witching Hour [Indie Rock]

The Salmon - Wiggling [Reggae]

The Headhunters ft. Forward Back - New Levels, New Devils [Jazz Fusion]

Solora - I'm Feelin' Kinda Good [Electronic / Vocal House]

