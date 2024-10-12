This Just In: Episode 013

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 08/26/2024 - 8:57am

Episode 13 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs August 26th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Aaron Jonah Lewis & Ragtime Banjo Revival - Maple Leaf Rag [Local / Ragtime]

Beach Bunny - Vertigo [Indie Rock]

Claire Rousay ft. Hand Habits - ily2 [Indie Rock]

David Haerle - The Great Galaxy Sci-Fi Convention Show [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]

Frank Turner - Do One [Rock]

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra ft. Haley Reinhart - Tattoo [Vocal Jazz]

Jeremy Ledbetter Trio - The Stars in Her Sky [Jazz]

Jordan Rakei - Learning [Soul / Indie]

Marvin Dexter Moore ft. Don Preach - Blessed Are They [Gospel]

Nubiyan Twist ft. Nile Rodgers - Lights Out [Jazz / R&B]

Shovels & Rope ft. Gregory Alan Isakov - Love Song From A Dog [Folk / Indie]

The Empty Pockets - Oh! Darling [Rock]

The Real Sarahs & Alex de Grassi - Everything's Changed [Folk]

Wesley Dean - Southern Man [Roots Rock]

