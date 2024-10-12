This Just In: Episode 011
Episode 11 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs August 12th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Christian Parker - Bugler [Folk / Country]
Lonesome Shack - Fresh Bones [Folk Rock / Blues]
Michael Kalisky Schutz - Remember 17 [Jazz]
Mark Cooper ft. Omega Redd - Reptar [Local / Nerdcore Hip Hop]
Swamp Dogg ft. Jenny Lewis - Count The Days [Country / Soul]
Dana Cooper - Beauty And Ruin [Folk]
Blitzen Trapper - Cosmic Backseat Education [Indie Rock]
Michael Sarian - Aurora [Jazz]
JP Soars - Merlin Stomp [Bluegrass]
Kill Gosling - Untitled [Indie Rock]
Gabriele Saro - Run Away [R&B / World]
Zphr - Components [Funk / Soul]
Zack Clarke - THATSASTRETCH [Jazz]
Elliot BROOD - Bluebird Wine [Alt Country / Folk]
Lake Street Dive - Party On the Roof [Indie Rock]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
