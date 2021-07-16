This Just In: Episode 009

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 07/28/2024 - 9:04pm

Episode 9 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 29th, 2024. This week it's a LOCAL spotlight show, featuring all Michigan-based bands!

This week's playlist:

Annie Bacon and Her Oshen - When Will I Learn [Folk, Ann Arbor]

Annie Bacon and Her Oshen - Secret Broken Heart [Folk, Ann Arbor]

Annie Bacon and Her Oshen - It Might [Folk, Ann Arbor]

Torrey Grey - Scrape [Hip Hop, Detroit]

Detroit CentriX - What We Want [Funk/Electronic, Detroit]

Matt Craven - The Beginning [Pop/RnB, Detroit]

Overdrive Orchestra - Moonstruck [Prog/Hard Rock, Grand Rapids]

Overdrive Orchestra - Atlas [Prog/Hard Rock, Grand Rapids]

Overdrive Orchestra - Mourning Dusk [Prog/Hard Rock, Grand Rapids]

Overdrive Orchestra - Figure 8 [Prog/Hard Rock, Grand Rapids]

Tension Splash - Deep Down [Metal, Ann Arbor]

Mark Cooper - Nick Arcade [Nerdcore Hip Hop, Detroit]

Mark Cooper ft. Huge Euge - Double Dare [Nerdcore Hip Hop, Detroit]

Mark Cooper ft. SkyBlew - Canceled [Nerdcore Hip Hop, Detroit]

Mark Cooper ft. Mic Jack x Kee The Weeb - Look Up [Nerdcore Hip Hop, Detroit]

Veronica Brown - MOVE (Afrobeat Mix) [Gospel/Dance, Detroit]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.