WHFR PRESENTS: Concert of Colors Recap

Submitted by miked on Wed, 07/24/2024 - 11:47am

Tune in this Sunday, July 28th from 4 - 7 PM EST, as WHFR PRESENTS broadcasts the 2024 Concert of Colors Recap, listeners can expect more than just music. Hosted by Ms. Marjon, the show will feature exclusive interviews with some of the festival’s standout artists, offering insights into their craft and the inspirations behind their music. Interspersed with these interviews are selections from the festival’s diverse musical lineup, ensuring that listeners can relive the magic of the Concert of Colors from the comfort of their homes.

The 2024 Concert of Colors, metro Detroit’s premier diversity-themed music festival, once again graced our city with its vibrant celebration of global culture and music. This year’s event, held at various iconic venues across Detroit, brought together a dazzling array of artists and performers from around the world.

Continued...

Founded in 1993 by Ismael Ahmed and New Detroit, the Concert of Colors started modestly but has since blossomed into a beloved staple of Detroit’s summer calendar. What began as a one-day event has evolved into a week-long extravaganza, drawing over 30,000 attendees annually to revel in the rich tapestry of musical traditions and artistic expressions.

This year, the festival found its home at the Detroit Institute of Arts, serving as the MainStage venue. From the historic Orchestra Hall at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the festival venues echoed with the rhythms and melodies that define the spirit of Detroit—combining world music with the city’s own indigenous sounds.

The festival’s diverse lineup showcased artists spanning genres and continents, reflecting not only the musical diversity of Detroit but also its vibrant cultural mosaic. From soulful performances at the Charles H. Wright Museum to the eclectic beats echoing through Midtown, each venue provided a unique glimpse into the global harmony that defines the Concert of Colors.

Central to the festival’s ethos is its commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding among Detroit’s diverse communities. Beyond the music, attendees enjoyed ethnic cuisine, vibrant marketplaces, film screenings, poetry readings, and engaging children’s activities—an immersive experience that transcends mere entertainment, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural exchange.

Highlights of this year’s festival included captivating performances by renowned artists alongside emerging talents, all united by their passion for music and their dedication to celebrating diversity. The Don Was All-Star Revue, a cornerstone of the festival, once again showcased Motor City’s musical legacy, captivating audiences with its soul-stirring performances.

In its enduring mission to celebrate cultural diversity through music, the Concert of Colors stands as a testament to the power of art in bridging communities and embracing freedom of expression. Whether you attended this year’s festivities or are discovering it through WHFR’s broadcast, the spirit of unity and creativity that defines the Concert of Colors continues to resonate, making it a cherished highlight of Detroit’s cultural landscape.

For those who missed out, mark your calendars for next year’s celebration—an experience not to be missed, where music transcends boundaries and diversity shines bright.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.