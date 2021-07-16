PIANO GREAT IRENE SCHWEIZER 1941-2024

Submitted by miked on Mon, 07/22/2024 - 12:32pm

The great free jazz pianist Irene Schweizer has passed at the age of 83. Known for her brilliant improvisational work, collaborations with many of the great free jazz drummers and involvement in the groundbreaking Feminist Improvising Group, Ms. Schweizer's career spanned from the late 60's to her last concerts in 2019. Irene is also credited as a co-founder of the Intakt Music record label out of Switzerland.

The SPIRITS REJOICE radio program on WHFR Radio will commemorate the career of Irene Schweizer with a special four hour special of her music on Tuesday, July 23, from 6:00-10:00pm EDT. Tune in this Tuesday via whfr.fm on the internet or 89.3 fm locally in the Detroit area.