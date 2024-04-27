WHFR PRESENTS: Progressive Rock Deep Dive

Submitted by miked on Sat, 04/27/2024 - 2:20am

On this week's WHFR PRESENTS, airing Sunday, April 28 from 4-7pm, Bill Keith will take a deep dive into Progressive Rock. The focus will be on new music with a look back at some of the classic bands making progressive music. He may even mix in some hard rock and metal to spice up the show.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.