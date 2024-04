Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/26/2024 - 12:33pm

Tune in to today's WHFR Journal at 1pm for a special presentation of the recent HFC Francis Barrett Creative Writing Award ceremony. You'll hear the student award winners presenting their original works out loud. The ceremony featured some of the best writers at HFC and their passion for writing and creativity will inspire you. That's today at 1pm on the WHFR Journal.