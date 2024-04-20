WHFR PRESENTS: TWO BASS HIT

Submitted by miked on Sat, 04/20/2024 - 11:17pm

Sunday, April 21, marks the birthdate of two now departed giants of the double bass: Peter Kowald and Harry Miller. Whether working as a leader or sideman of jazz and improvised music groups, these two creative geniuses always brought their music to the highest level.

From Germany, Peter Kowald, and from South Africa, Harry Miller, always went beyond the role of the "supportive" bass player and created their own individual sounds to their respective projects. Join me, Pat Frisco, as we explore the music of these two creative artists on the date of their birth, via WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, April 21, from 4-7pm EDT.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer.