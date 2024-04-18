WHFR "Behind The Mic": mike d...

Submitted by miked on Thu, 04/18/2024 - 8:32am

⮕ Today is the fifth day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON. Full story here! ⬅

As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we're thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, can get to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They'll be sharing their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Today we feature: mike d...

Host of: Skrockin’ Yer Butow… (R.I.P.)

1. What’s your earliest memory of listening to the radio? I remember sitting in the back seat of the car with a clunky red tape recorder, recording songs off the radio while my mom was driving us around one time when we got home, I insisted everyone stay in the car until the song ended so I could record the whole thing.

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special? My favorite was CBC Radio 2's Brave New Waves, hosted by Patti Schmidt. What made it special was that it had the independent/underground-radio aesthetic, but was broadcast nationwide (late-night and throughout Canada, of course, but still).

Also, CJAM (91.5FM back then, 99.1FM today), broadcasting from the University of Windsor, because in the early 90s they totally let swear words play during late night shows… even the hosts would swear on the air!

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station? I started at WHFR as a volunteer DJ in 1991, hosted a show for thirty years, retired it in 2021 (R.I.P., S.Y.B.), and am currently WHFR’s Multimedia Manager, Newsletter Editor, and Record Show Coordinator.

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer? Top Quality Rock & Roll!!!

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you? I think radio, especially late-night radio, should be WEIRD. You can’t get that on commercial radio, which is why independent/underground-radio is so crucial.

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased? The first cassette I remember owning was one of several Christmas gifts (along with that clunky red tape recorder) when I was in about 6th grade: Def Leppard’s Pyromania.

7. Favorite song/artist right now? Much like any self-respecting music aficionado, my favorite singer is Patty Duke (duh!).

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? The didgeridoo, for sure, because I’ve had one for about 25 years and have never mastered the art of cyclic breathing.

9. In the jam session of life, are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage, the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the-Scenes Mastermind making it all happen? Behind the board = behind the scenes, yo...

Don’t forget to check back tomorrow to read about another WHFR DJ, and be sure to listen to our broadcast as we will air many more WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series "Behind The Mic" recordings all week long throughout Radiothon!