Judy Banker & Roger Ponder Visit "Theme Attic" Today!

Radiothon is always special on Theme Attic, and this year's Radiothon week is no exception! WHFR's quirky weekly Wednesday show, hosted by DJ Phil Maq from noon-4:00pm ET, features music based on subjects as well as countdowns and interviews. And Singer/Songwriters are often on display.

Last year, local musicians Judy Banker and Roger Ponder played songs and discussed their music careers with Phil, and they have graciously agreed to return this year!

Join us this afternoon, Wednesday, April 17th, from noon-4:00pm, as they show their support for WHFR while humbly asking for YOUR support in return.