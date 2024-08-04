WHFR PRESENTS: John Coltrane Radiothon Special

Submitted by miked on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 9:27am

It seems to be consensus that Charlie Parker was the greatest alto saxophonist in the history of music. But what about the tenor and soprano saxophone? Most would agree that honor would go to the genius of John Coltrane.

From his early days with Miles Davis to the 1950's Prestige Records dates, his "modal" period for Atlantic, the classic quartet on Impulse and the incendiary later years with Pharoah Sanders and Alice Coltrane, Mr. Coltrane always strived for new ideas and ways to express what he felt in his heart and mind.

For the Radiothon edition of WHFR PRESENTS, join me, Pat Frisco for three hours of the music of John Coltrane, Sunday April 14 from 4-7pm EDT.

