WHFR PRSENTS: The Queen Of Soul

Submitted by miked on Sat, 03/23/2024 - 5:14pm

Tune in and join Missy J as we celebrate the Queen Of Soul on Sunday, March 24th, from 4 until 8pm. WE will play Music from the Columbia, Atlantic and Arista years. During the last hour, we will go to church with Aretha and her father Rev. C.L. Franklin.

Making Waves, WE are WHFR DEARBORN!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer.