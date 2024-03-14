WHFR PRESENTS: DYLANOLOGY & Alt. Country

Submitted by miked on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 8:30pm

This Sunday March 17, WHFR PRESENTS will feature two unique programs spotlighting the areas of folk and alternative country music.

From 4-6pm EDT, Brian Yamstein will continue his "DYLANOLOGY" program featuring the music, life and influences of Bob Dylan.

That will be followed by this from WHFR's Bill Keith:

Alternative Country stepped into the national spotlight in the early to mid '80s with the cow-punk from bands like Jason and the Scorchers, Lone Justice and Rank and File. The genre grew in the '90s with the launch of bands like Uncle Tupelo and later Wilco. Lately the Alt Country movement has been folded into Americana music but that hasn't stopped great artists from making country music that's left of center. Bill Keith will take a look at some of the best Alt Country on WHFR Presents on Sunday March 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer.