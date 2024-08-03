WHFR PRESENTS: Chick Corea

Submitted by miked on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 8:39am

Chick Corea was one of the finest pianists/keyboard players/composers in the history of jazz. From his earliest forays into latin jazz to the avant-garde, his jazz/rock fusion groups, bebop and solo piano recordings, Corea has delighted audiences with his brilliant work.

WHFR PRESENTS will feature the music of Chick Corea this coming Sunday, March 10, between the hours of 4:00 and 9:00pm EDT. Music will include the Return Forever Band with vocalist Flora Purim, especially for Women's History Month.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.