Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 11:59am

Join us tomorrow , March 8 at 1pm for the WHFR Journal when we talk with the new director of the Henry Ford II Honors Program Chardin Claybourne about his vision for this esteemed program for HFC students. We'll also talk with HFC Music Lead Anthony Lai about the upcoming HFC President's Collage Concert taking place in mid-March. And a special Women's History Month segment will close out the hour. Tune in and enjoy!