WHFR RADIO CELEBRATES WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Submitted by miked on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 11:44am

WHFR is celebrating Women's History Month with music from the great creative women in music, past and present, throughout the month of March. The week of Sunday March 10 through Saturday March 16 will feature in-depth spotlights into women in music in the various styles of music that WHFR Radio presents each week.

Special Women's History shows will begin at 10:00am EDT each day from March 10-16 with:

Sunday March 10: Women in Jazz Past and Present (10am-1pm)

Monday March 11: Rock and Soul Music (10am-2pm)

Tuesday March 12: Old Time Radio Shows (10am-1pm)

Wednesday March 13: History of Women in Blues (10am-Noon)

Thursday March 14: Jazz and the Avant-Garde (10am-2pm)

Friday March 15: Big Band and Beyond (10am-Noon)

Saturday March 16: Singer/Songwriters (10am-1pm)

WHFR programming pays tribute to the great women in music all year long but listen for special looks into women in music on all of the great shows that WHFR has to offer during the month of March.