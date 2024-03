Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 12:08am

Check out this week's WHFR Journal Friday, March 1 at 1pm when we celebrate the start of Women's History Month with a special program from PRX. Also, we'll talk with the president of the Student Environmental Association to learn about the mission of the SEA and how it impacts our campus community. Tune in at 1pm and enjoy the program.