WHFR Journal AND Hawks: Where are They Now Premiere

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 5:52pm

Tune in this Friday, February 23 from 1pm-2pm for the WHFR Journal. We'll present an interview with User Experience Librarian at the HFC Eschelman Library, Tessa Betts, as she talks about updates to the library and resources available to the HFC community. In the second half of the show, we premiere the first segment in an alumni spotlight series called Hawks: Where Are They Now. Your host Shai James Boyd speaks with HFC alum and actor John Toon in a fun and engaging interview. Check it out!