"WHFR PRESENTS" DYLANOLOGY

Brian Yamstein brings his History Notes to WHFR PRESENTS from 4-6pm EST on February 25th, presenting The World of Bob Dylan, with an in-depth look into the music and overall influences of Bob Dylan, including his origins and most influential works.

Stay tuned from 6-8pm EST, as Pat Frisco continues to feature Dylan with a focus on his early works from the '60s and early '70s, as well as covers by artists across different genres.

The music of Bob Dylan on WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, February 25th, from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3fm and streaming on whfr.fm.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.