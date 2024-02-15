This Week's WHFR Journal: BBB Protections and HFC's President Talk Points of Pride

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:34pm

Tune in to this week's WHFR Journal on Friday, February 16 at 1pm, as we chat with Nakia Mills from the Better Business Bureau about safeguards available to consumers and businesses alike through this important organization. We'll also hear from HFC President Russ Kavalhuna as he shares some points of pride about HFC and the school's millage proposal on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. Join us!