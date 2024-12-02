Interested in Radio, or Becoming a WHFR Staff Member?

Submitted by miked on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 10:02am

Experience local radio broadcasting and maybe even become a volunteer staff member by enrolling in TCM-189 WHFR Radio Staff Training, which provides an orientation to the non-commercial, educational radio station licensed to the college. This 1-Credit course covers essential station rules and procedures, operation of equipment, basic performance skills, is open to all students, and is required of those who wish to join the staff and assist in the operation of WHFR.

The next WHFR Staff Training offering will meet in-person on Wednesdays from 6:30–8:20pm, March 11th through May 1st.

Course info HERE • Enrollment info HERE