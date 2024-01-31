TOP TEN BLUES for January 2024

Submitted by miked on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 4:18pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. KEVIN BURT AND BAD MEDICINE: Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers (Gulf Coast Records)

2. CEDAR COUNTY COBRAS: Homesick Blues (SELF)

3. PATTI PARKS: Come Sing With Me (VizzTone Label Group)

4. 11 GUYS QUARTET: 11 x 11 (VizzTone Label Group)

5. LARRY TAYLOR AND THE TAYLOR FAMILY FEATURING THE SOUL HEALERS: Generations Of Blues: Westside Legacy (Nola Blue Records)

6. ROBBIE PARRISH FEATURING KIRK McKIM: Still Brothers After All These Years (SELF)

7. CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM: Live In London (Alligator Records)

8. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)

9. EMMA WILSON: Memphis Calling (SELF)

10. CHRIS O'LEARY: The Hard Line (Alligator Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director