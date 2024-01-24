"WHFR PRESENTS" January 28, 4-8PM EST

Submitted by miked on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 8:53am

Join Bill Keith from 4-6pm as he presents "BACK IN THE DAY," a throwback to college radio past, featuring artists from the '70s and '80s, along with current music by those artists, showing that they are still making relevant music today.

Stay tuned from 6-8pm as Brian Yamstein explores the various renditions of the classic song "Peggy O" on his HISTORY NOTES special, starting with the original Bob Dylan versions and into the various takes on the piece.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.