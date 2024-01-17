Ms. Marjon To Host "WHFR Presents"

Submitted by miked on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 2:13pm

Ms. Marjon plays R&B and Classic Soul music (including independent music) from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Her radio shows feature music themes, interviews, special milestone shoutouts, and music requests from the listeners. Tune in to hear Ms. Marjon's host WHFR Presents on Sunday, January 21st, from 4 to 8 PM.

WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays at 4:00pm EST on your radio dial at 89.3FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams worldwide at WHFR 89.3 FM. Keep checking the WHFR website each week to find out what might be next on WHFR PRESENTS.