CELEBRATING CAPTAIN BEEFHEART ON ROLL AND TUMBLE TAKE 2

Submitted by miked on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 8:31am

He was born Don Van Vliet on January 15, 1941, but became known as Captain Beefheart. His association with Frank Zappa, while in high school, shaped both of those artists careers in many "Bizarre" ways. They shared a love for blues, '50s R&B and jazz. After a series of singles in the mid '60s, the Captain was signed by Zappa for his most well known "masterpiece" Trout Mask Replica.

His career would ebb and flow in the '70s and early '80s, but he will always be known for his unique style of gritty vocals, squealing horns, off-beat rhythms and general insanity. Tune in for a special two-hour program of the music of Captain Beefheart, January 15, from 4-6pm EST, on the Roll and Tumble Take 2 program heard on this radio station, WHFR-FM and streaming on whfr.fm.