Martin Luther King Jr. Programming

On Sunday, January 14, from 4-8pm EST, WHFR PRESENTS: A JAZZ TRIBUTE TO MARTIN LUTHER KING will present a program of jazz pieces with Dr. Martin Luther King in mind. You will hear Suites by Sonny Rollins, Max Roach, Wadada Leo Smith and John Coltrane as well as other bits and pieces concerning equality, freedom, love, etc...

WHFR PRESENTS Sunday January 14, 4-8pm EST with Pat Frisco.

On Monday, January 15, from 10am-2pm EST, we will honor the birth of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is important that we teach our youth (the future) that Dr. King was more than just a dream, he was reality and on a mission to benefit all of us. Please join Missy J on Monday, January 15th starting at 10am for a special WHFR PRESENTS: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Remaining Awake Through A Great Revolution and an encore presentation of "The Great March To Freedom." Branching farther out into the community, "We are WHFR 89.3FM on your dial!"