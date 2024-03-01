SUN RA RETURNS TO EARTH FOR "WHFR PRESENTS"

Submitted by miked on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 2:14pm

Despite losing Sun Ra, in his earthly form, in 1993, his spirit continues to reign over his Earth people and his Arkestra continues to amaze, led by the 99 year old Marshall Allen.

Musicians and listeners of all genres continue to embrace the music and spirit of Sun Ra as witnessed by countless recordings released after his passing to other realms and Marshall Allen continuing the Arkestra legacy.

As Saturn meets Ancient Egypt and transcends to Birmingham, Alabama, Chicago, Illinois, New York City and Philadelphia, the Sun Ra Arkestra lives forever in the history of music, dance and theatre. Join me, Pat Frisco, for a four hour excursion into the music of Sun Ra, from it's beginnings in the mid 50's until, well....today. WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, January 7, 4-8pm EST, WHFR 89.3 FM and online at whfr.fm.

WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays at 4:00pm EST on your radio dial at 89.3FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams worldwide at WHFR 89.3 FM. Keep checking the WHFR website each week to find out what might be next on WHFR PRESENTS.