All of us here at WHFR wish you the very best during this holiday season. Many of your favorite WHFR personalities will once again gather around the studio this season to record special programs celebrating a variety of holidays that fall into these cold months including Kwanzaa, Chanukah, Christmas, New Year, and other winter holidays. There will be lots of wonderful independent music that you may have never heard before, plus alternative versions of your favorite traditional holiday songs.

One special addition to WHFR’s own Winter Season Celebration programming will be Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration from NPR Music. Hosted by WNYC's John Schaefer, it will feature special guests Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul, and Mary), the Paul Winter Consort, including cellist Eugene Friesen and double reed player Paul McCandless, gospel singer Theresa Thomason, and the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. In these dark times, the Winter Solstice Celebration offers an uplifting experience of community, light, and music. Treat yourself to this contemporary take on ancient solstice rituals. Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration will be featured throughout WHFR’s Winter Season Celebration programming on December 24th and 25th.

So light up the Christmas tree, throw an extra log into the fireplace, prepare your hot chocolate, and enjoy the holiday spirit while listening to our Winter Season Celebration programming on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023 right here on WHFR.