WHFR Journal Friday, Dec. 15, 1pm-2pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 9:20pm

We invite you to tune in to this week's WHFR Journal program when we chat with Cory Keller, President of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit about their services and facilities, and ways to get involved in helping our local furry friends. Also, we'll talk about the beautiful Arab American National Museum with the AANM's Curator of Education and the Arab Film Festival, Dave Serio. Learn how the AANM helps educate our community on the culture and history of the Middle East's traditions and heritage. All this on a powerful edition of the WHFR Journal this Friday at 1pm. Check it out.