"WHFR Journal" December 1st: YouTube Physics and Pottery For Sale

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 9:40am

Join us today at 1pm for our local news and events program, The WHFR Journal, as we chat with HFC Physics and Astronomy Professor Jesse Mason regarding his eclectic and cutting-edge approach to teaching physics to students using videos, a campus solar system walk, and a big announcement about HFC students and a billion dollar telescope. Also, we'll hear about a pottery sale this weekend that features former HFC students and benefits a local charity. Listen live or check out the show on our archive after 2pm today at whfr.fm/about/talk-shows. Happy December from WHFR!