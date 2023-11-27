"WHFR PRESENTS": BACK IN THE DAY. A THEN AND NOW PERSPECTIVE

Submitted by miked on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 1:19pm

Bill Keith, host of WHFR's Light From the Underground, will feature a throwback to College Radio past, focusing on artists from the '70s and '80s. Listeners will also hear current music by these classic artists showing that they are still making relevant music today. Tune in to this "then and now" feature on WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, December 3, from 4:00-7:00pm EST.

WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays 4:00-7:00pm EST at 89.3FM on your radio dial in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams to the world at WHFR 89.3 FM.