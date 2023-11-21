"WHFR PRESENTS": Celebrating the Legacy of Soul Train

Submitted by miked on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 10:50am

In preparation for tonight's Soul Train Awards ceremony, we are going to board the train with your conductor Missy J at 4:00 pm and experience the Hippest Trip In America. We will celebrate Music, Style, Culture, Entrepreneurship, A Movement and Vision. During the ride, WE will honor Don Cornelius who was inducted posthumously (Ahmet Ertegun Award) into the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WE will depart the train at 8:00 pm after taking time to remember our 35th President of the United States; John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Did I forget to say the ride is free, WE already covered the price of your ticket, all we ask is that you bring a friend and board at the station that always makes waves, WHFR 89.3 FM. WISHING YOU LOVE, PEACE, AND SOOOOOUL!!!!!

