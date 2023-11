Submitted by miked on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 2:45pm



WHFR Radio will have a table set up at the Dearborn Symphony this Friday. Stop by to say hello (maybe your favorite DJ will be working the table!) and be sure to pick up free WHFR swag. We'll be set up in the lobby of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Friday, November 17th, from 6:45 to 7:30pm.